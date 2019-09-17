Additional mumps cases reported in northeast Nebraska

Eighteen cases of mumps have been identified in the Northeast Nebraska Public Health District (NNPHD) in the past month. The district includes Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne counties.

Mumps is very contagious. Symptoms include swelling of glands in the jaw and neck, earache, fever, jaw pain, fatigue, testicular pain, and muscle aches.

Staff with the NNPHD said, "If you are having symptoms of mumps, stay home and away from others and call your doctor to ask if you need to be seen or tested."

Antibiotics do not help because mumps is caused by a virus. If you are sick with the mumps, it is possible to pass the virus on to others for five days after swelling starts and even longer if swelling is still present. It is important that you stay home during that time to prevent further spread. Because this virus can be passed to others even before you know you’re sick, always practice good hygiene by covering your cough or sneeze, washing hands often, not sharing saliva (e.g. do not share drinking glasses, eating utensils, water bottles, etc.) and staying home and away from others if you are sick.

NNPHD is working with partners to prevent the spread of the disease and encourages everyone to check immunization records to make sure you are up to date on shots.

This is also the beginning of flu season and is a good time to get protected from that viral illness as well, contact your doctor, the public immunization clinic (NENCAP 800-445-2505) or your pharmacy to get vaccinated and help fight against these illnesses.

Please report cases to NNPHD at (402) 375-2200. Anyone with questions is asked to visit www.cdc.gov/mumps or feel free to contact us or follow us on Facebook and Twitter to get the latest updates.