After school board vote kills Wakefield co-op, board president calls special meeting

Last Friday, Wakefield Community Schools Board of Education announced a special meeting scheduled for Oct. 22. The board invited members of the public to the one-item agenda meeting. The topic of discussion was the proposed co-op with Allen Consolidated Schools and Emerson-Hubbard, which was voted down 3-3 at the school board’s last meeting on Oct.8.

School board president Mark Victor thanked the public for coming and set the rules for the meeting. Rather than passing out cards for questions, as had been done at previous meeting, the board asked those who wanted to speak to sign up at the beginning of the meeting. Victor also made it clear that those wondering why the vote didn’t pass, would continue to wonder.

“We are not here to explain our votes, nor are we here to answer questions regarding why we voted the way we did,” Victor said.

Four speakers, two urging the board to reconsider their decision, and two praising the board for the work they put into considering the co-op.

After the four members of the public spoke, the board closed the meeting by thanking the public, students and parents for attending.

For more information about the co-op vote and the Oct. 22 meeting, pick up Thursday’s edition of The Wayne Herald.