Shane and Marsha Johnston hosted the Weekly Chamber Coffee at Exhaust Pros Total Care on Friday. The event included a ribbon cutting for the business and a welcome presentation by the Wayne Ambassadors. The business offers a variety of services ranging from oil changes to complete motor and transmission overhaul.

The business, located at 213 West First Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.