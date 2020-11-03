Blue Devils basketball enjoys send off ahead of state tourney

Wayne Community Schools came together to send off the boys basketball team for their state tournament appearance. Despite Lincoln audiences being limited to immediate family, Wayne audiences cheered on the Blue Devils Wednesday afternoon. The seniors presented a check to Harold and Jolene Reynolds, Blue Devils superfans, who almost never miss a game. The check was supposed to cover gas money and tickets to state, but the boys thanked the couple and posed for photos to thank them for the support after coach Sweetland and the seniors spoke. Before the pep rally was over, the team and coaches completed a shootout challenge. Good luck Blue Devils!