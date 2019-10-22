Home / News / Blue Devils celebrate championship-winning week with pep rally Monday

Blue Devils celebrate championship-winning week with pep rally Monday

Tue, 10/22/2019 - 12:00am Sarah Lentz

Wayne High volleyball is seeded no.1 in the Mid State Conference tournament, Laura Hasemann placed 4th at district Cross Country to earn a spot at State, Treyton Blecke, Jacob Kneifl, Dylan Anderson and Brooklyn Bierbower all made All-State Choir and as a cherry on top of an already spectacular week, the Wayne High softball team claimed yet another State championship. It's a pretty good week to be a Blue Devil. To celebrate, the school hosted a pep rally Monday afternoon.

