Board approves hiring of new principal/AD

In a special meeting, the Wayne Community Schools’ Board of Education approved the hiring of Dave Wragge as the new junior high principal/athletic director.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan told the board that there were 19 applicants for the position and conducted seven phone interviews.

The district then conducted three on-campus interviews where the candidates met with administration, management, students and the community.

“This was a good process and the community meetings were well-received,” Dr. Lenihan said.

He added that making the selection was a “tough decision” but recommended Wragge for the position.

Dr. Lenihan will finish out the year as junior high principal/athletic director but work with Wragge to start planning for next year.

Wragge will continue to be involved with the wrestling program at Wayne Community Schools but give up his football coaching duties.

In other action, the board approved the resignation of Hannah Mayo as the Family & Consumer Science teacher for the district.

The district is in the process of looking for a replacement with a request that the applicant take on the duties of FCCLA advisor.

The board will next meet in regular session on Monday, March 9 at 5 p.m. at the high school.