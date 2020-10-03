Board approves hirings, accepts resignation

The hiring of two teachers and the resignation of a principal were among the items on the agenda when the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education met March 9.

Alina Surber was hired to fill the position of Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA advisor. Surber is currently teaching in Madison. Her husband is a teacher in Randolph.

Jacob Daum was hired to fill the position of Special Education teacher. Daum is a Wayne High graduate and has been employed as a paraprofessional in the department during his college career. He will also take on some coaching duties.

The resignation of Mark Evetovich as K-6 assistant elementary principal/special education administrator/coordinator was accepted. The resignation is effective at the end of the school year.

Board members listened to a presentatation from Jack Moles, Executive Director of Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association (NRCSA).

Moles told the board he had been a superintendent for 23 years and was enjoying his new position.

He listed a number of goals he has in his position, including maintaining a presence at the state level, working to get state funding to rural schools, promote and protect the issues relevant to rural schools and work with the state colleges on the rural teacher shortage.

Moles discussed with the board a number of bills currently being debated in the Nebraska Legislature that would impact rural schools and said his organization is committed to protecting local control of tax dollars and working to ensure that every student is worth the same amount in regard to state aid to education.

In other action, the board approved a bid from Otte Construction for $66,720 to replace the acoustical ceiling and lighting in the lower level of the high school. The project is similar to that done in upper portion of the building.

A contract was approved with Mid States School Bus for the next two years. The contract includes a 6 percent increase for the 2020-2021 school year and a 2.75 percent increase for the following year.

Board members approved a resolution in regard to option enrollment within the district.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan presented projected enrollment numbers for the 2020-2021 school year and the maximum number of students in each grade. The difference represents the number of students the district can accept through option enrollment.

Discussion was held on the wording of a contract between the district and Ohiopyle. The company produces items such as t-shirts with the school's mascot. These items will be sold at the soon-to-open ACE store in Wayne.

Board members felt it was important for the school to be able to see what the products would look like before the school's mascot is used and wanted the district to be able to determine on what items it would be used.

During administration reports, Dr. Lenihan presented information on upcoming dates for teacher contracts and told the board that the newly formed Community Facility group will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 at the Wayne Elementary commons.

Special Education Director Misty Beair shared information in regard to how other districts, and the local Educational Service Unit, compensate paraprofessionals. She said she found that all those she contacted also have problems keeping paras. Some districts pay a portion of the health costs for these employees.

Foundation Director Brandon Foote reported that the poles for the lights around Kern Track have been installed but additional work still needs to be completed. He also told the board that the annual Alumni Tournaments will be held April 10-11.

Board members voiced approval for additional information on the possibility of paving an area south of the junior-senior high school. Board members will make a decision on how to proceed after costs are determined.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, April 13 at 5 p.m. in the high school conference room.