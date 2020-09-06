Board of education listens to options for coming school year

Considerable time was spent discussing what the coming school year may look like and how the Wayne school district is preparing for possible scenarios regarding the education of students.

This was just one of the topics discussed during an in-person meeting of the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education on Monday at the Wayne Elementary School.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan listed a number of options for education of students during the 2020-2021 school year.

"The coming year is going to look different than in the past and we will have to adapt to being flexible. We will have to face challenges," he said.

Listed as priorities in the coming year were the safety and health of students and staff, the social and emotional well-being of the students, the need to have Pre-K through fourth grade students in school the maximum amount of time and allowing Special Education and English Language (EL) students to receive direct services.

In addition, Dr. Lenihan said remote learning will have accountability and activities will occur to the extent possible within the health department and Nebraska School Activities Association guidelines.

Dr. Lenihan shared three possible options for school to take place in the coming year.

These include having students in school with regular attendance, a hybrid of remote and in-person attendance with staggered start times and remote learning with students and staff at home.

Meetings within the district are continuing on a regular basis and decisions will be made as information becomes available.

In regard to the rest of the summer, Dr. Lenihan told the board that summer school will be held during a four-week session and the moratorium for activities will be held earlier than originally planned. The tentative dates would be in the Fourth of July time frame.

Graduation plans continue to move forward with the ceremony set for Saturday, Aug. 1 at 10 a.m. in the Wayne State College Willow Bowl. Health Department guidelines will be followed. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held in the Wayne High School gym.

During the public presentation portion of the meeting Food Service Manager Judy Poehlman presented information on the district's Wellness Policy. She explained the "I Did a Lap" program that is based on individual activity. She noted that she hopes to continue the activities in the coming year. A plan has been put together to have a specific activity for each month.

Dr. Lenihan shared information on the district's multi-cultural activities. He listed a number of multi-cultural activities that took place during the school year and noted there would have been more, had the year finished in normal fashion.

These included activities for black, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian, Asian and Pacific Islander cultures.

"Our role as a district is to educate our students on being kind and respectful with an appreciation for diversity. It is important for us to listen," Dr. Lenihan said.

In other action the board approved lunch and milk prices for the coming year. Lunch prices will remain the same for the coming year with possible adjustments to the adult prices. The bid for milk and milk products was accepted from Deans' Foods.

Prior to the start of the regular meeting, a hearing was held on the district's American Civics activities. Superintendent Lenihan detailed to the board what the district does in regarding to civics teachings in the classrooms. He said a form is sent to each teacher asking for information on what activities take place in the classroom for Martin Luther King Day, President's Day, Constitution Day, Native American Heritage Day, Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, July 13 at 5 p.m.