Board grants superintendent additional authority during school closure

During times when the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education cannot meet to make necessary decisions, Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan has been authorized to make these decisions.

This was a resolution passed by the board during a special meeting on March 23. It will allow the superintendent, on consultation with the board president or other board designee to pay all claims or take any other action authorized by law during the emergency.

The board will review and approve these items after the board resumes regular operations.

The issue comes about because of Governor Pete Ricketts declaring a state of emergency in Nebraska and that fact that the board hopes to minimize disruptions during the closure of the schools.

Superintendent Lenihan also shared information with the board on the closing of the school due to the statewide outbreak of COVID-19.

The closure was originally designed to be from March 18 - April 3. He said that it appears that date will be extended indefinitely.

During this time lunches are being distributed, free of charge to students, at Wayne Junior-Senior High School, the Early Learning Center and at the Community Center in Carroll. The lunches include a breakfast item for the following day and are designed as a "Grab & Go" to be eaten elsewhere.

It was noted that on Monday, 250 lunches were served. As the days of school closure continue, the numbers of students and families being served is increasing.

In a personnel item on the board agenda, the hiring of Jean Steen as assistant elementary principal/ special education administrator/ coordinator as approved. Steen, who is a graduate of Wayne Community Schools, currently serves as a special education teacher for the district.