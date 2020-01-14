Board listens to facility study, approves school calendar

Following the annual organization of the board, the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education took action on a variety of items at its Monday meeting.

Wendy Consoli was elected board president and Jaime Manz will serve as vice president. Deb Daum will continue as recording secretary and Rochelle Nelson as treasurer.

The resignation of Dennis Dolliver, who had served as the junior high principal and athletic director, was accepted.

The resignation is effective immediately.

Following a presentation by Steve Muir on the district's health insurance, the board voted to approve a quote from Aetna which is slightly less than last year's rates.

Muir told the board that this rate decrease is "very unusual, as lots of companies are seeing increases in the double digits. It does help that Wayne is a larger group."

Wayne Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan thanked Muir for the work he has done in recent months to come up with a health insurance plan for the district employees.

Bob Soukup with Carlson West Povondra Architects presented information on a recently completed facility study for the district.

Soukup told the board that the information contained in the brochure he handed out at the meeting was the culmination of several months of collecting data. It was compiled with input from staff, administration and board members.

He shared information on the history and growth of the district and noted growth in the younger grades and the need for four sections of each class in the future. Also included in the presentation were possible options for future projects to help alleviate the shortage of classrooms for these students.

It was noted that Pre-K, kindergarten and first grade student classrooms need to be located on the ground floor.

Soukup also shared information on possible changes or additions that could take place at the current junior-senior high school.

"There is no one right answer on where to proceed from here. Moving forward, I would recommend getting community input and get input from those who have students in the school and other community members," he said.

It was determined that a community meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 28 at noon in the high school lecture hall to discuss possible options for the district.

Board members accepted the 2020-2021 school calendar.

Superintendent Lenihan told the board changes to the calendar had been made since it was first presented at the December meeting. He said the original calendar would have resulted in shorter first and second quarters and impacted classes that are only one quarter in length.

School will begin on Thursday, Aug. 13 with a half day of classes. A two-week break will be held at Christmas and the last possible day of school for K-11 students would be May 28. Graduation for the class of 2021 will be Saturday, May 15.

Also approved at Monday's meeting was having Personal Finance as a recommended class for seniors at Wayne High School.

Information on the class was presented by Kiley Koch, who currently teaches the class and High School Principal Tucker Hight.

Hight said "there is a great need for this class and it would be very beneficial to students. I would like to make it a recommended class for the first year, rather than a required class and then re-visit the proposal next year. Parents would have the option to opt their students out of the class and we will work with students who can't make the class fit into their schedule."

Koch said there are currently a large number of students taking the class which "shows them how expensive it is to be an adult. They become aware of the terminology of such things as insurance, the difference between owning and renting a home and buying and leasing a vehicle."

The negotiated contract for teachers for the 2020-201 school year was approved. It calls for a 1.9 percent increase in the total compensation package.

The Wayne Community Schools Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, Feb. 10 at 5 p.m. in the elementary school commons. The meeting will be preceded by a tour of the building.