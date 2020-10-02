Board recognizes WSC's safety management degree program for quality

The safety management concentration in Wayne State College’s industrial technology degree program has met the gold standard in the safety field, distinguishing it from its competitors and making graduates of the program eligible to obtain certification while bypassing examination.

Wayne State’s safety management degree program (Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology) has been reviewed by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP) and approved as a Graduate Safety Practitioner (GSP) Qualified Academic Program (QAP), providing the program’s graduates the opportunity to apply with BCSP for the GSP designation after graduation.

The GSP meets the credential requirement for the Certified Safety Professional (CSP), the gold standard in safety certification, allowing those who hold the designation to waive the Associate Safety Professional (ASP) certification examination. It demonstrates accomplishment and commitment to professional development.

Dr. Jeff Allen, associate professor of industrial technology at Wayne State, said the reality in the marketplace is that the CSP can increase one’s salary by $15,000 to $25,000 per year and sometimes more for larger multi-facility corporations.

Mark Henning, an adjunct health and safety professor with 15 years in the safety management degree program at Wayne State, reflected on the new accreditation and highlighted its implications for WSC graduates.

“It is such an honor for WSC to be accepted as a Graduate Safety Practitioner Qualified Academic Program,” Henning said. “There was a lot of hard work put in by WSC students and instructors that paid off for such an important qualification. With this accreditation, it will help in the future to build a larger enrollment into the health and safety program as a key benefit of having this accreditation upon graduation with a safety management concentration at WSC. It will help WSC's graduating health and safety majors and minors move ahead of others in the field and give them an advantage in the pursuit of a new career. I am proud of what WSC has accomplished, and I am proud to be a part of all that WSC has built over the years and look forward to help out wherever possible in the future.”

“We welcome Wayne State College’s exceptional safety program and those who graduate from it,” said the CEO of BCSP, Dr. Treasa Turnbeaugh, CSP, ASP, CET, CAE. “Those who graduate from GSP Qualified Academic Programs have a strong foundation of knowledge that deserves recognition and BCSP looks forward to supporting them in the development of their careers.”

A GSP QAP is a degree program in safety, health, and environmental practices that has been reviewed by BCSP and demonstrates a substantial match to the ASP Exam Blueprint. Any person having graduated from Wayne State College with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology with a Safety Management Concentration may apply for the GSP designation within their program’s applicable dates as it appears on the QAP list.

Details on the GSP are available at bcsp.org/gsp.

The Board of Certified Safety Professionals (BCSP), headquartered in Indianapolis, is a not-for-profit corporation recognized as a leader in high-quality, accredited credentialing for safety, health, and environmental (SH&E) practitioners. BCSP establishes standards and certifies competency criteria in professional safety practice. Since 1969, over 100,000 of BCSP’s CSP, SMS, ASP, OHST, CHST, STS, STSC, or CIT certifications have been achieved.