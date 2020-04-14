Board sets last day of school, approves hirings

For most students, in a normal year, the last day of the school year is much anticipated.

However, 2020 has proven to be anything but normal and the last day of this school year will come about without many of the traditional activities.

During the Monday virtual meeting of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education, board members voted to make Friday, May 1 the last day of school for the seniors and Friday, May 8 the final day for Pre-K through 11th grade. The week of May 11-15 will be used to finish up any assignments, turn in materials and Chromebooks and pick up personal items that may have been left at school.

"We plan to use the week of May 18-22 as a time for the teachers to work on preparing for classes for next fall. There will be lots of communication between the teachers to develop lesson plans for the fall, based on what took place during the last part of this year," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Lenihan.

Dr. Lenihan said the plan is to continue to distribute lunches through May 15 and possibly even longer.

Also during the meeting, the board approved the hiring of two new staff members.

Nichelle Stoltzer was hired for an elementary special education position and Vicki Smith was hired to fill the seventh and eighth grade science position, pending her release from her contract with Pender Public Schools.

Board members approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department for use of the junior-senior high school for emergency response needs during a public health emergency. An agreement had been in place between the two entities since 2010 and the action provided updates to it.

Action was taken on a local disaster declaration statement for the district. It is similar to ones signed by both the city of Wayne and Wayne County. It will allow the district the opportunity to apply for financial assistance from FEMA should they be available in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A bid for $101,128.37 from McGraw Hill was accepted for the purchase of a science textbook and curriculum for K-8 students in the district.

Elementary Principal Russ Plager explained to the board the process the school had gone through and the research into the various materials available.

An addendum to the transportation agreement with Mid States Bus in regard to the COVID-19 situation was approved by the board.

Dr. Lenihan said he had spoken at length with the bus company and told the board the district "wants to be a good partner" in light of the current situation. Payments to Mid States Bus will be $18,725.40 for March and April. May's payment will be $25,394.09 and June's payment will be $6,668.69.

The Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education will next meet in regular session on Monday, May 11 at 5 p.m.