Book signing benefits Muscular Dystrophy Association

Mon, 08/26/2019

 

 

Zach Jorgensen signed copies of his book, “Wheelchairs Aren’t Scary” during a book signing on Aug. 24.

Friends and family joined Zach at the 4th Jug to socialize and obtain copies of the recently released book, which was written and illustrated by Jorgensen.

Proceeds from the autographs will go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Within an hour of the autograph session, more than 80 copies of the book had been sold.

Copies of the children’s book are available on Amazon and by contacting Jorgensen.

