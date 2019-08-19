Bridge work begins in Wayne County
Mon, 08/19/2019 - 1:22pm Sarah Lentz
The Wayne County roads department has announced that the replacement bridge project initially set to being in May is now underway. Bridge C009003315, located on 574th Avenue about one-quarter mile south of Grainland Road, will be under construction starting Monday, Aug. 19.
A signed detour will be maintained going east one mile on Grainland, then south 1 and one half miles on 573rd, then back west on 854th. This detour will include crossing the Wilke truss bridge on 854th, which is currently restricted to Weight Limit- 23 tons. The county asks that travelers plan their activities in this area accordingly.