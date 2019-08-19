Home / News / Bridge work begins in Wayne County

Bridge work begins in Wayne County

Mon, 08/19/2019 - 1:22pm Sarah Lentz

The Wayne County roads department has announced that the replacement bridge project initially set to being in May is now underway. Bridge C009003315, located on 574th Avenue about one-quarter mile south of Grainland Road, will be under construction starting Monday, Aug. 19.

A signed detour will be maintained going east one mile on Grainland, then south 1 and one half miles on 573rd, then back west on 854th.  This detour will include crossing the Wilke truss bridge on 854th, which is currently restricted to Weight Limit- 23 tons.  The county asks that travelers plan their activities in this area accordingly. 

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here