Candlelight vigil held at Bressler Park

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 9:40am claraosten

Approximately 50 people were on hand for a candlelight vigil at Bressler Park on Tuesday evening.

Endia Agoumba spoke to those in attendance on her experiences of being treated unfairly as an African American. She told of injustices and mis-information that she has been witness to in her lifetime. Agoumba also listed the names of some of the black people who have been killed in the United States in recent years.

Following Agoumba’s presentation, those in attendance lit candles in a show of support to the African American community.

