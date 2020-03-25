Church bells to ring in Wayne

Wayne Association of Congregations and Ministers has released the following information in regard to ringing church bells in Wayne:

For bells are the voice of the church; They have tones that touch and search the hearts of young and old. Henry Wadsworth Longfellow

“Wayne Strong. God Strong. Starting on Wednesday night (March 25) - “church night" for our community - the local churches will be ringing their bells at 6 p.m. for five minutes.

“Each night, until our community can gather together again in places of worship, bleachers, theaters and restaurants, our churches will ring their bells. If you have a bell, we ask you to join.

“Churches will ring their bells to celebrate our commitment to protect each other, to remind us that God is at work in this crisis, and to humble us to pray for our leaders, our families, and our friends.

“Wayne is strong, God is Stronger. We invite other communities and churches to do the same.”