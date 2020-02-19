City of Wayne computer system affected by Ransomware

City Administrator Wes Blecke released information on Wednesday regarding the city’s computer system:

“Early Tuesday morning the City of Wayne was hit with a ransomware computer virus. This means that the City’s computer system was “frozen”, and all files were encrypted.”

The City is working through the issue and hope to be back to regular operations soon. This attack currently affects all city computer systems. In the meantime, please contact the city by phone (402) 375-1733 or walk in if you need to visit with City personnel or to conduct business.

This involves all of the city’s computer system, including that at the city office, the Wayne Public Library, Wayne Police Department, Community Activity Center and all other city entities.