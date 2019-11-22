A cold night couldn't dampen the spirit of Christmas on Main
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 8:59am Sarah Lentz
Christmas on Main brought crowds out on the streets of Wayne on a blustery Nov. 21 night. Wayne’s business community kicked off the holiday shopping season with plenty of in-store specials, giveaways and more. Carolers and bells performed on the street and at 6:30, the community Christmas tree was lit and the parade of lights began. To see more pictures from Wayne’s Christmas on Main pick up the next edition of The Wayne Herald.