A cold night couldn't dampen the spirit of Christmas on Main

Fri, 11/22/2019 - 8:59am Sarah Lentz

Christmas on Main brought crowds out on the streets of Wayne on a blustery Nov. 21 night. Wayne’s business community kicked off the holiday shopping season with plenty of in-store specials, giveaways and more. Carolers and bells performed on the street and at 6:30, the community Christmas tree was lit and the parade of lights began. To see more pictures from Wayne’s Christmas on Main pick up the next edition of The Wayne Herald.

