Coleridge family receives 'Giant' support

A fundraising effort for the Hansen family of Coleridge culminated in the presentation of a check to the late Robyn Hansen’s husband, Jeff and daughter Maisie.

GiantGear USA, a manufacturing company in Laurel, and Senior Lifestyle Advantage, joined forces to raise funds for the family through the sale of custom designed drink coasters to supporters across the community.

“We are happy to help the family, at least in a small way, to show that we support them at this difficult time,” GiantGear’s CEO Jan Mansfield said. “Although I didn’t know Robyn personally, judging by the outpouring of support for the family, it is obvious that she was a special person in the community.”

Judith Stanton, CEO/Publisher of Senior Lifestyle Advantage said pairing with GiantGear to help the Hansen family was a clear choice.

“During difficult times, it’s comforting to know your community is with you during your time of need. That’s why we were happy to partner with GiantGear to help the Hansen family,” Stanton said.

GiantGear has been manufacturing truck and automotive accessories in Laurel since the company re-located from California in 2006. Senior Lifestyle Advantage provides information and resources for seniors in the community.

Drink coasters are still available and can be purchased directly at GiantGear at 102 North Hwy. 20 in Laurel. Additional proceeds will be forwarded to the Hansen family.