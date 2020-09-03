College World Series awards grant to Eaton Field for repairs

Eaton Field in Wakefield’s Graves Park will soon see repairs courtesy a grant from CWS of Omaha Inc. and NCAA Baseball. After rough spring weather last year the City of Wakefield was told to move its levee at great expense, leaving little funding for projects like fixing the baseball field’s warning track. Mayor Paul Eaton discussed how a $15,000 grant from CWS and the NCAA will go to good use in the March 12 edition of The Wayne Herald.