Community invited to meet candidates for junior high principal/athletic director positions

Dr. Mark Lenihan, Superintendent of Wayne Community School has announced that the community will have the opportunity to meet the three interview candidates for the Junior High School Principal/Athletic Director position at Wayne Community Schools.

The school will host the candidate forums from 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. in the Wayne High School Commons area on the dates listed below. The forum will provide all attendees the opportunity to hear from and interact with the candidates. All community members are welcome to attend one or all of the following sessions:

Wednesday, Feb. 12 – Mr. Greg Wegner, current teacher and coach at Stanton Community Schools.

Thursday, Feb. 13 – Mrs. Courtney Maas, current teacher and coach at Wayne Community Schools.

Monday, Feb. 17 – Mr. Dave Wragge, current teacher and coach at Wayne Community Schools.