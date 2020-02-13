Community meets first candidate for principal/athletic director position

Greg Wegner, the first of three candidates for the position of Junior High Principal/Athletic Director at Wayne Community Schools visited with community members at the school on Wednesday.

Wegner, who currently teaches third grade and coaches girls’ basketball at Stanton Community Schools, was asked several questions by School Board President Wendy Consoli. These included why he was interested in the position and what he felt were important educational visions.

Following the questioning period, community members were able to visit with him and ask individual questions.

The second candidate for the position, Mrs. Courtney Maas, will go through a similar process today (Thursday, Feb. 13) from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. in the high school commons area. Mrs. Maas is currently a first grade teacher and cross country coach at Wayne Community Schools.

The final candidate, Dave Wragge, will be available to interact with the community from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

The community is invited to attend these forums.