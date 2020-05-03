Coronavirus prevention and planning from Northeast Nebraska Health Department

As you may already know, there is a new coronavirus that is causing an illness called COVID-19. For the general American public, who are unlikely to be exposed to this virus at this time, the immediate health risk from this coronavirus is considered low. Certain people will have an increased risk of infection, for example, travelers to countries with community spread of coronavirus, healthcare workers caring for patients with COVID-19 and other close contacts of persons with COVID-19. Although the situation may cause concern, it is important to take the time to get the facts, learn what you can do and make a plan for your family to be prepared.

Here are simple things you can do to help yourself and others to stay healthy:

1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the

bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

2. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

3. Stay home and away from others when you are sick.

4. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Get the facts, make a plan. This website has specific planning information for businesses, families, faith community, schools, medical community and others to help all of us plan and be prepared:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-for-CORONAVIRUS.html There is currently no vaccine or medication known to prevent or treat COVID-19; it is important that we all know how to protect ourselves and others.

Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department (NNPHD) has been actively monitoring this new coronavirus situation and is staying in close contact with Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Centers for Disease Control (CDC), your medical community, schools and many other partners in the area who are all working together to protect the people of Northeast Nebraska. This is a quickly changing situation with many unanswered questions, but more is understood every day.

Public health is asking people who are in Cedar, Dixon, Thurston and Wayne Counties in Nebraska and who have recently (in the past 14 days) traveled from mainland China, South Korea, Iran, Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, or Thailand to contact NNPHD so we can work closely with them to evaluate their risk of exposure to the virus and provide important recommendations. NNPHD can be reached by calling 402-375-2200.