Council approves bids for several projects

Water issues and the on-going coronavirus situation were among the topics discussed by the Wayne City Council meeting on March 17.

Due to the state recommendations on social distancing, the meeting was held at the Wayne City Auditorium.

A resolution was passed, accepting a proposal and awarding a contract to Benscoter Construction for $19,425 for the Well No. 7 Storage Room addition project.

The request to construct a separate building at the site was brought to council at the last meeting and will allow for additional space for water department staff to store chemicals needed in the water treatment process.

Council members discussed the timeline for completing the work and stated that it should be finished this summer.

Council members approved Resolution 2020-15 for additional engineering services for the Transmission Main from the North Well Field to City Limits Project.

Roger Protzman with JEO Consulting told the council that, at city staff recommendation, he had put together a proposal for his firm to provide up to 33 hours per month of construction observation to help make sure critical items are examined as the construction project moves forward.

Council member Chris Woehler voted against the resolution, citing concern with the hourly rate of the oversight.

Another water issue on the agenda was an update on the Lift Station No. 2 repair project.

Protzman explained to the council the timeline of the work that has been done and said that Hawkins Construction was in Wayne last week and found that all four of the pumps connected with the wastewater treatment facility are no longer secure to the floor.

Protzman told the council about the decisions that have been made on what needs to be done and process of making the repairs.

Casey Junck, head of the water department, said that "as long as the weather cooperates, we are doing okay with the project."

Considerable discussion was held on water leakage issues at the Wayne swimming pool.

Staff with JEO Consulting Group, Inc. has evaluated the pool and discussed with council the timeline of what has been done since its construction in 2016.

It was noted that some of the water leakage problems have been resolved but caulking needs to be done in certain areas.

JEO presented a proposal to the council that they would cost share work on the pool up to $30,000 (the city would pay $15,000 and JEO would pay $15,000).

Council member Woehler was opposed to this idea and said, "this is just a patch. We would have to spend this money again in a year."

Following discussion, council voted 5-1 to move forward with the project. Council member Woehler voted against and council members Jennifer Sievers and Terri Buck were absent.

The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District will lend an additional $10,000 to Retail Reclaimers, LLC for a total of $155,000.

The money will result in the total loan of $155,000 to the firm which is opening the ACE store, located in the former Shopko building. It represents the total amount of money available through the Wayne Revolving Loan Fund account.

City Administrator Wes Blecke told the council that if the city does not use the entire amount available, the remainder would have to be given to the district funds.

Following a public hearing, council members voted to move forward with Ordinance 2020-5. This ordinance will allow for certain entities, such as hospitals, medical facilities and public entities to build structures larger than allowed for other property owners.

Council members also approved Resolution 2020-11 which will award a contract on the Well No. 7 Chemical Storage Room Addition project.

Ordinance 2020-5 was approved and the three readings waived.

It will amend the city code to allow for hospitals, medical facilities and public facilities to build larger accessory structures, such as garages, than currently allowed in the code.

The request for the change was brought to the council by Providence Medical Center. The hospital would like to build a garage to house three ambulances.

A bid of $899,202.25 from M&B Quality Concrete, LLC was accepted for the Restoration of Walking Trail Repair Project.

David Wiggins with Leo A. Daly, project engineer explained the bidding process to the council and said that two bids had been submitted for the project.

An update on improvements at the Wayne Community Activity Center was given.

Lowell Heggemeyer, Parks and Recreation Director, asked the council to consider seeking bids for work on a portion of the track inside the CAC. He noted that water had caused some problems with the track and requested seeking bids for repairing smaller portions of the track or approximately one-third of the track.

Wayne Mayor Cale Giese read a proclamation noting April as Fair Housing Month.

The council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, April 7. The meeting will be a virtual meeting, with details yet to be worked out.