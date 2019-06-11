Council approves business loan request

A loan to assist with start-up inventory for Ace Hardware and Home was granted during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Following a public hearing, in which investors in Retail Reclaimers, LLC spoke on the plans for the space to be used for the sale of home goods, the council unanimously approved a $145,000 zero percent interest loan for 15 years to the business.

Steve LeGrand, Mike McManigal and B.J. Woehler came before the council to ask for the loan, which will come from the Revolving Loan Fund and sub-granted to the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Inc. (NENEDD). It would used to purchase furniture, fixtures, equipment and inventory for the 7,000 - 8,000 square foot space in the former Shopko building not used by hardware portion of Ace Hardware and Home.

The funds represent the remainder of the money Wayne has available through the Revolving Loan Fund, which has been administered by the NENEDD for several years following a change in who can be responsible for distributing the funds.

The first payment on the loan will be due one year following the opening of the store.

Resolution 2019-63 was approved which creates a marketing agreement with Utility Service Partners, Inc. It will allow the business to send mailings to property owners in the city informing them of the warranty services offered by the company. The mailings will also include educational information on homeowners' responsibilities in regard to water and sewer service lines.

A bid of $2,166.877.91 was approved from Rutjens Construction of Tilden for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project.

Roger Protzman with JEO Consulting, told the council the city had received eight bids for the project with a wide range in the costs for the project. He also told the council the contractors had concerns with keeping the city's water safe and clean during the construction process and in the future. He recommended installing several pigging stations to deal with the issue. Each of these stations cost approximately $15,000.

In other action, the council approved, on first reading, an ordinance allowing for the sale of a portion of two lots to Ed and Lee Brogie.

The 25 foot parcel of land in question is located at the corner of 10th and Main Streets.

A bid from the Wayne State Foundation for $1,500 was also received. However, the council voted to accept the Brogies' bid of $501 for the property and put the land back on the tax roles.

Discussion centered on what the property could be used for and the fact that Wayne State College does not pay property taxes. This led the council to accept the lower bid for the parcel.

The date for a public hearing was set in regard to input on a plan to extend city services and a proposed annexation for property in the southeast quadrant of the city.

The public hearing was set for at or about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Council members also approved on first reading an ordinance which will amend the city code in regard to moving buildings, particularly mobile homes.

The changes in the code's wording would require a certified electrician to sign off on the mobile home before it could be moved.

BJ Woehler spoke against the need for the ordinance, stating that if a mobile home was already hooked up to the city's electrical system, it should not have to be inspected if it were being moved within the city.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.