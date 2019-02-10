Council approves request from Ace Hardware for funds

The community is one step closer to having a business in the former Shopko building following action taken at Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

A request was brought to the council by Ace Hardware & Home for $200,000 to be used for start-up costs associated with opening a store in Wayne. The money will come from the LB840 Revolving Loan Fund.

Steve LeGrand, Mike McManigal and B.J. Woehler, representing an investment group planning to bring the business to Wayne, spoke to the council on the benefits of granting the business a zero percent loan for 15 years to the business.

"I own an Ace Hardware in Blair and know having an Ace Hardware and Home in Wayne will generate sales tax revenue to the community that will offset the fact that there will be no interest on the loan, LeGrand said. Legrand is also the CEO of Sand Creek Post & Beam in Wayne.

He noted that Ace has 5,000 stores across the United States and has moved into six locations that were once Shopko stores.

"We want community involvement in project. The hardware portion of the business will be only a part of the store. We want to tailor the rest of the store to Wayne and offer the products the community needs," LeGrand said.

He said the plan is to have the store open by March 1, 2020.

LeGrand said the building is in the process of being purchased by a local investment group and the Ace Hardward and Home would be purchased by a separate group.

Council member Matt Eischeid said that he felt this was "a great idea, but we need to be fair to all those requesting these funds."

The LB840 Revolving Loan Fund Review Committee met prior to Tuesday's council meeting and proposed the $200,000 be a zero percent interest loan for five years and a two percent loan for the remaining 10 years.

Following discussion, council members voted unanimously to approve the zero percent loan for the full 15 years.

In other action, the council approved a request for the temporary use of the state highway (Main Street) for the Christmas on Main Celebration/annual Parade of Lights on Thursday, Nov. 21. Also, in conjunction with the event, approval was given to prohibit parking in the 200 Block of Main Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that day.

Resolution 2019-58 was approved. It reaffirms JEO Consulting Group, Inc. as the project engineer, approves plans and specifications and estimate of costs for the Transmission Water Main from the North Well Field to city limits project.

Roger Protzman with JEO told the council the Wayne County Commissioners has approved the application for the project, which is currently in the final design stage.

Protzman said the project will go out for bids next week with a two options. The estimate cost for the entire project is between $3.03 million and $3.65 million, depending on the type of pipe used.

Council members took no action on a resolution that would have sold a portion of property owned by the city to Ed Brogie and Lee Brogie. The small piece of property is located at the corner of 10th and Main Streets.

Instead, the council authorized city staff to advertise for bids on the land in question. The bids would then be part of the council agenda in early November.

It was noted that the piece of property is too small to build a house on, but could be used in other ways.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.