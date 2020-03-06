Council learns of city's plan to re-open services

Meeting in person for the first time in just over two months, the Wayne City Council passed several resolutions, discussed the vacating of an alley and received an update on opening of city services.

From the Wayne Fire Hall, council members held a public hearing in regard to a reuse plan for city of Wayne Economic Development Revolving Loan Funds.

City Administrator Wes Blecke explained to the council that these funds have been used by the city since Timpte (now Great Dane Trailers) came to town. Due to changes in the federal guidelines, they will not be administered by the city. Instead, the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District will manage them.

Following the public hearing, the council approved the resolution amending the guidelines for revolving loan funds.

Considerable time was spent on updates in regard to the city's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Blecke said City Hall is open, as of June 1, and bathrooms at city parks are now open. In addition, city staff is looking at opening public facilities such as the Fire Hall and City Auditorium for rentals.

The Community Activity Center has opened the weight room and other parts of the facility will gradually open after the completion of the floor renovation project.

In a related note, the council discussed possible upgrades that need to be made at the facility, especially the sinks, counter tops and floors. Council members agreed that the sinks and counter tops should be replaced soon, while an expert should be consulted in regard to flooring.

The status of opening the swimming pool involved considerable discussion.

It was noted that several municipal pools in the area have already opened and patrons are getting anxious to know if the pool will be open this season.

City Recreation Director Lowell Heggemeyer told the council that work has not yet been completed on caulking the pool to eliminate leaks. After that is done, the pool can be filled with water and heaters checked. He also explained what work is being done at the pool this week.

In addition to getting the pool itself ready, lifeguards need to be trained before the pool can be opened.

Based on current recommendations, the pool can have up to 25 percent of its capacity, which would amount to 75 people, in the pool at one time.

Following discussion and current timetables, it was determined that the earliest the pool could open would be June 27. However that date would be dependent on the fact that no complications occur with the repairs and there being no changes in health directives.

Additional details with regard to pool use will be discussed at the council's next meeting.

Council members approved a resolution regarding the risk exposure to COVID-19 through the use of municipal property for sports and recreation activities.

An agreement has been signed with the baseball and softball association, as well as Northeast Nebraska Crush, to limit the city's liability in regard to exposure to the disease. It will also require participants to sign a waiver before being allowed to participate.

First reading approval was given to an ordinance which would vacate a city-owned alley in Taylor & Wachob's Addition to the city. The request was made by Scot Saul, who plans to build a garage on his property. It was noted that the ally is shared by two property owners and a recommendation was made for the property owners to draw up paperwork for the easements necessary for the transaction to take place.

In other action, the council agreed to a change order for the 2019 Water Transmission Main Project. An increase of $12,398 will add a six inch service line to property owned by Todd Luedeke. Luedeke will reimburse the city for the entire cost of the line, which will eventually bring water to the Tuffrin Blue subdivision.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, June 16 at 5:30 p.m.