Council learns results of city's financial audit

Although there are steps that can be taken to make it better, the city of Wayne is "overall in good financial health."

This is what Kyle Overturf with Almquist, Maltzahm, Galloway & Luth, PC. told the Wayne City Council as he shared information on the city's financial situation.

Overturf went through a number of categories and discussed where Wayne sits in comparison to other cities of similar size.

He noted that the city has seen less sales tax revenue than its peer groups and noted that focusing on economic growth to bring in revenue would be beneficial.

The city's cash reserves are nearly at the targeted level, but may need to be increased for future projects.

"There needs to be a balancing act between what present taxpayers are paying and what future taxpayers will need to be paying," Overturf said.

The city also approved the one and six-year street improvement plan as presented by City Planner Joel Hansen.

Hansen said there are two projects on the one-year plan. These are the construction of the Trail/Pedestrian Underpass and the Nebraska Street project for work between Second Street and Seventh Street.

He also listed a number of projects for the future, including the work on Pine Heights and 10th Street which is scheduled to be completed in 2021 with grant funding.

He explained that projects can be moved around on the plan with council approval, and projects added or deleted as necessary, but a plan is required to be in place for the city to receive state funding.

Wayne Public Library Director Heather Headley presented an update to the council on library events taking place in the last fiscal year.

Headley said the library has seen "lots of good growth and an increase in the number of people we are serving. There have been major increases in the number of downloadable resources."

She told council members the library completed a community needs assessment study as a requirement for accreditation. The accreditation was received in December and is good for five years.

Among the needs listed on the survey was need for physical and mental health resources. In conjunction with this need, the library has implemented a time for students to come to the library to color and relax.

A request for stop signs at several locations on Sixth Street was presented to council members during Tuesday's meeting.

Robbie Gamble, who lives in the area, and Council member Terri Buck, asked the council to consider putting stop signs at Sixth and Windom Streets and Sixth and Nebraska Street.

Both Gamble and Buck said they have witnessed a number of "close calls" and Gamble said his family was involved in an accident when another driver did not obey the yield sign.

"This is a daily thing on this street. People are going to get hurt," Gamble said.

Discussion was held on the amount of traffic on Sixth Street and the need to re-route these drivers to Fourth Street.

Council members agreed to bring an ordinance forward which would put stop signs on Sixth Street at Windom Street. Agreement among the council was that the city wait until the Nebraska Street construction project is completed before re-visiting the issues of stop signs at Sixth and Nebraska Streets.

The issue will be discussed at a future council meeting.

Approval was given for the renewal of an inter-local agreement with Wayne County and the Wayne County Library Association. This involves the libraries in Wayne, Winside and Carroll.

Council members voted to authorize the city administrator to apply for Nebraska Public Transportation Act funds for the operation of the Wayne Public Transportation system.

Mayor Cale Giese read a proclamation declaring March as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" and encouraged all those to learn about the consequences of gambling and find help when needed.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 3 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.