Council meeting interrupted by hacker

Discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic was interrupted during Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council by someone who had joined the Zoom meeting uttering derogatory words and scribbling across the agenda which city officials had put up on the screen.

The situation was resolved quickly and the meeting resumed with information being shared by Northeast Nebraska Public Health Director Julie Rother.

Rother told the council that on Tuesday (May 5) there were no new cases of COVID-19 in the four-county Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department.

She listed a number of changes that have taken place in the district, effective May 4, when a new Directed Health Measure (DHM) went into effect.

These include the fact that beauty and nail salons can now be open, as long as both employees and clients wear masks. Dining areas also have specific guidance for resuming business, including no more than 50 percent occupancy and at least six feet of space between dining parties.

Churches are now allowed to have services, as long as social distancing guidelines are being followed.

"The new guidelines do not mean that we can relax on the social distancing guidelines," Rother said. She encouraged council members to continue to use the practices that have been in place for several weeks.

When asked by council members, Rother said that while she has seen no specific guidance from the governor, she would discourage conducting garage sales in the district, as people often travel from one sale to another and therefore could spread the virus.

Wayne Police Chief Marlen Chinn spoke to the council on what his department is doing in regard to enforcement of the 10 people gathering rule. He said that anyone found in violation of the rule is ticketed and warnings are not being given.

Resolution 2020-23 was approved. It will create a memorandum of understanding between the City of Wayne and Northeast Nebraska Health Department. It will allow for the creation of a Directed Health Measure specific to the district if need be. This directive would be more restrictive than what the governor had in place.

Council members delayed approving the third reading of Ordinance 2020-1. The ordinance would amend the parking regulations on Summerfield Drive and Industrial Road.

Discussion centered on whether the city could instead create terrace parking for trucks waiting at William Form Engineering. It was noted that the trucks do not generally park in this area for a long period of time and drivers remain with the truck while waiting to load.

The ordinance will be brought up for final approval at a future meeting.

In other action, council members, approved Resolution 2020-24 which creates an agreement with Certified Testing Services, Inc. for soil testing on the Transmission Water Main from the North Well Field to City Limits Project. The city will be billed per trip the company makes during the project.

Second reading approval was given for Ordinance 2020-7, which will make a number of amendments to the City of Wayne's Land Use Map.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, May 19 at 5:30 p.m.