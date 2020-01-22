Council receives updates on airport, water

A presentation from the Wayne Airport Authority and an update on water in the city of Wayne highlighted Tuesday's meeting of the Wayne City Council.

Travis Meyer, president of the Wayne Airport Authority, spoke to the council and said he plans to present quarterly updates to the council on work being done at the airport.

He told the council that Phase I of the main taxi way project is nearly complete. A second phase of the project will go out for bids in March.

The goal of both phases of this project is for safety for those taking off or flying into the Wayne Airport. Plans will have an area to get off the main runways to allow for those planning to leave.

Meyer also explained the newly formed Northeast Nebraska Aviators Club. The club is designed for those who are interested in flying and these people will be able to use the airport's simulator.

"We have established a membership fee for those joining the club with a 68787 zip code and a membership fee for those from other areas. We want to make the simulator available to people outside of Wayne and have them come to Wayne to spend their money. I would also like to work with area high schools and the college to get students here who might have an interest in some type of aviation career," Meyer said.

Wayne Water Supervisor Casey Junck presented information to the council on the city's water supply, asked for permission to add a building addition at Well 7 (located at the Golf Course) and presented information on upcoming requirements for municipal water supplies statewide.

Junck said the city is being mandated to chlorinate the water through February and told the council that in order to have the water meet the state requirements at the end of the line (south part of town), the chlorination level must be greater at the beginning of the line (north part of town). He said the city is working with the state officials to determine what is causing the water to need to be chlorinated.

His request for a structure at Well 7 would allow space to have a chlorination unit installed. He was asked to present specifications and cost estimates to the council for this project.

Junck told the council he had recently attended a conference and was informed that schools and daycare facilities may be required to sample water for lead and copper issues. Additional details will be presented to the council as they become available.

No action was taken on a resolution which involved an owner-engineer agreement between the city of Wayne and JEO Consulting Group Inc. for consulting work on the Transmission Water Main from the North Well Field to City Limits Project.

Roger Protzman with JEO explained to the council a proposal he had put together at the city's request. It involved engineer oversight on the project and allowed for approximately 15 hours of engineer services per week during the project.

Protzman also noted that the project was originally planned to be completed in four months, but after meeting with potential contractors, the construction period is now 38 weeks. Protzman said the extended time frame for the project resulted in the city receiving much more favorable bids.

The total cost for the additional engineering services, and the additional services required because of the extended completion time, was $115,254.

Council member Jill Brodersen questioned spending this extra money.

"We already have inspectors that have to oversee the work and the project has to meet specifications," she said.

Mayor Cale Giese said there is "no easy answer to this issue. I don't think we need to enter into a contract, but we do need to make sure city staff know it is okay to ask to have engineer services if they are not comfortable with some part of the project."

In other action, council members approved the third and final reading of Ordinance 2019-19. This ordinance will change the city code to allow for reduced parking spaces in areas zoned R-5.

A bid of $47,800 from Sioux Contractors, Inc. in Sioux City, Iowa was accepted for the Wayne Senior Center Room and Walk-In Freezer Addition Project.

Work is scheduled to begin Feb. 17 and completed by May 15.

Council members approved the first reading of an ordinance which will prohibit parking on either side of Summerfield Drive and Industrial Road. It was noted that this area is used extensively by the industrial businesses in the area and having vehicles parked there would not be safe.

The Wayne City Council will next meet in regular session on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers.