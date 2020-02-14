Home / News / Courtney Maas, candidate for principal/AD position, meets the public

Courtney Maas, candidate for principal/AD position, meets the public

Fri, 02/14/2020 - 12:54pm claraosten

Courtney Maas met with the community and explained her reasons for seeking the position of junior high principal/activities director on Feb. 13.

Maas, who is originally from O’Neill, has been employed with Wayne Community Schools for 15 years. Thirteen of those years have been in the first grade classroom. She also serves as a cross country coach.

Maas told her audience she applied for the job because she feels everyone  should challenge themselves in their careers.

She also stressed communication as one of her goals should she be selected for the position.

The final candidate, Dave Wragge, will go through the interview process on Monday, Feb. 17 and will be available to meet with the community at 4:45 p.m. in the high school commons.

