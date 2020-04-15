COVID-19 testing takes place in Wayne

Approximately 25 members of the Nebraska Army and Air National Guard from Lincoln were in Wayne on Wednesday to conducting COVID-19 testing on select individuals.

According to Julie Rother with the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, the health district was allocated up to 68 tests for first responders and others throughout the district.

The testing took place as a drive thru event at the Wayne County District #1 shed.

Rother said that among the goals of the testing was to determine the extent of the virus in the area, as many who may have it are not experiencing symptoms. As of Wednesday morning, the Northeast Nebraska Public Health Department, which includes Wayne, Cedar, Dixon and Thurston counties, has reported one positive case of COVID-19. Nearly 70 tests have been done in the district since the outbreak of the disease.

Rother also thanked the partners her agency has been working with to contain the spread of the disease.

Results of the testing should been known in approximately 48 hours after the tests are received at the lab.