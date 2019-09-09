Cub Scouts accepting new members

Anyone who may have missed the first sign-up for Cub Scouts Troop 174 is still welcome to join. All scouts and parents will meet at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 9 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. The group will be welcoming new scouts and leaders. Brandon, the Popcorn Kernel, will be going over information about the popcorn fundraiser, which starts Saturday, Sept. 14. All ages and boys and girls are welcome to join and come "check us out and what we are all about!" A number of girls have joined the group this year and other girls who are interested are encouraged to sign up.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Tina Junck at (402) 369-0676.