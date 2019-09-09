Home / News / Cub Scouts accepting new members

Cub Scouts accepting new members

Mon, 09/09/2019 - 10:45am claraosten

Anyone who may have missed the first sign-up for Cub Scouts  Troop 174 is still welcome to join. All scouts and parents will meet at the First Presbyterian Church on Monday, Sept. 9 from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.  The group will be welcoming new scouts and leaders. Brandon, the Popcorn Kernel, will be going over information about the popcorn fundraiser, which starts Saturday, Sept. 14. All ages and boys and girls are welcome to join and come "check us out and what we are all about!" A number of girls have joined the group this year and other girls who are interested are encouraged to sign up.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Tina Junck at (402) 369-0676.

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Privacy Policy

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to My Wayne News Newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here