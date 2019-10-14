Dean Jacobs returns to Wayne Elementary School

World explorer and Fremont-native Dean Jacobs told students at Wayne Elementary School to "Dream Big, Live Tall and Make the World a Better Place" during his presentation on Oct. 11.

Jacobs shared pictures of his adventures discovering a world of animals in a program called, “Wondrous Creatures.” Students learned about the various habitats around the world and some of the amazing animals that live there.

Jacobs showed pictures of himself at the equator, in the Amazon rain forest and in the desert.

The presentation, which was Jacobs' eighth visit to Wayne, was sponsored by Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB).

To learn more about Dean Jacobs, visit his website at www.deanjacobs.org.

WEB is a parent-teacher organization working to promote the educational growth and well-being of elementary school children. For more info on WEB, visit www.wayneweb.org or like us on Facebook.