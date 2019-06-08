Department of Transportation announces opening of Highway 116 south of Dixon

The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced that as of Aug.6, Nebraska 116, south of Dixon has reopened three days ahead of schedule.

The roadway was damaged during the March 2019 flooding, including significant damage to the bridge structure.

The NDOT partnered with consultant, EConstruct, USA, LLC, of Omaha, Nebraska, bridge designer, and contractor, Herbst Construction, Inc., of Lamars, Iowa, who received the $334,325 emergency contract to repair the existing bridge. The bridge will be replaced with a permanent structure in an upcoming project.

“It is quite impressive for our team to put together the design, let the repairs to contract and have the bridge open three days ahead of schedule. It is a testament to the teamwork and problem solving of the NDOT, consultant and the contractor,” said NDOT District 3 Engineer Kevin Domogalla.

The NDOT thanks all involved for their partnership, effort, and dedication on completing repairs in an expedited time period.

To view updates on progress of repairs to State highways and bridges visit: dot.nebraska.gov/news-media/nebraska-flood-2019/.