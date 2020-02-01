Dolliver steps down

According to a statement from Wayne Community Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan, Dennis Dolliver has submitted his resignation as Junior High Principal and Athletic Director, pending approval of the Wayne Community Schools Board of Education at their Jan. 13 school board meeting. The district has made arrangements internally to cover the duties of the position for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, and will begin the process of a search for a new Junior High Principal/AD for the 2020-21 school year.