Dryer malfunction cause of grain bin fire

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grain bin fire at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 30).

The corn in the 8,000 bushel bin, owned by Merlin and Delores Felt, caught on fire after a dryer apparently malfunctioned.

Mutual aid was provided by the Wakefield Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire Chief Phil Monahan said that at approximately midnight, he contacted Chuck Rutenbeck, who owns a grain vacuum, to help move the corn.

Firefighters were on scene until approximately 4:30 a.m. this morning (Oct. 31).