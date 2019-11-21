Ducks Unlimited banquet a success

According to organizers, the 2019 Wayne Area Ducks Unlimited (DU) annual banquet was a great success. Organizers credit sponsors, donors, community members, committee members, businesses and families for the success.

Ducks Unlimited got its start in 1937 during the Dust Bowl when North America’s drought-plagued waterfowl populations had plunged to unprecedented lows. Determined not to sit idly by as the continents waterfowl dwindled beyond recovery, a small group of sportsmen joined together to form an organization that became known as Ducks Unlimited, its mission: habitat conservation. Thanks to more than 82 years of abiding by that single mission, Ducks Unlimited is now the worlds largest and most effective private, nonprofit, waterfowl and wetlands conservation organization. Waterfowl are not the only beneficiaries of DU’s habitat work. Wetlands improve the overall health of our environment by recharging and purifying groundwater, moderating floods and reducing soil erosion. Wetlands are North America’s most productive ecosystems, providing critical habitat to more than 900 wildlife species and invaluable recreation opportunities for people to enjoy.