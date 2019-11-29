'Eight Reindeer Monologues' not your average holiday production

"It's not our traditional holiday type of show," Rusty Ruth, Wayne State College professor and director of Wayne Community Theatre's holiday play, "The Eight Reindeer Monologues," by Jeff Goode.

The play follows a scandal that rocks the North Pole.

"Santa has been accused of some wrongdoing with one of the reindeers and then it's sort of, he-said-she-said sort of thing," Ruth said. "You have the reindeers giving their own confessionals, some of them support the victim, some of them support Santa. It's very much a #MeToo piece."

While the timely topic seems very serious, Ruth said the show is, in fact, a comedy, albeit a dark comedy. The suggested age range for the show is solidly 18-years-old and up.

"It's just something you know that we hope to see you know you can shine a light on potential issues that can happen in any community," Ruth said.

Though #MeToo and the general theme seems like it could be ripped from the headlines, "The Eight Reindeer Monologues" was actually written in 1994, and Ruth has some experience with the show.

"It's a show I saw originally 10 years ago, and I thought it was it was really funny and I read it and it just struck me as something that was very topical. It's open ended enough where you could say, maybe perhaps this character didn't do anything wrong," Ruth said.

Ruth, who is in his first year at Wayne State, said he's enjoyed working with the small cast including college professors and students.

"Everyone's doing a bang up job with it. I'm getting that nice mix of gallows humor with the stuff that's very serious," Ruth said.

"Eight Reindeer Monologues" will run Dec. 5-7 with all shows beginning at 7 p.m. at the Majestic Theatre. On Dec. 6-7, doors will open at 6 and a cash bar will be available. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door.