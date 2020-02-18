Final candidate for principal/athletic director position meets the community

Dave Wragge, the third and final candidate for the position, of junior high principal/athletic director at Wayne Community Schools, took part in a community forum on Feb. 17.

Wragge is originally from Plainview and earned his bachelor's degree in education from Doane College. He has been employed with the Wayne Schools for eight years. Four of those were as an elementary Language Arts/Science teacher and the past four have been as a junior high science teacher. In addition, he has served in a number of coaching capacities.

During each of the forums, community members were asked to provide input to the school in regard to the candidates. These will be evaluated and discussed by the administration.

School administration will present a recommendation on the hiring of a candidate for the position to the Wayne Community Schools' Board of Education during a special meeting at the junior/senior high school on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7:15 a.m.