Fire department responds to gas leak

Mon, 09/23/2019

The Wayne Volunteer Fire Department was called to the corner of Seventh and Sherman Streets just before 10:30 a.m. this morning (Monday).

 

Excavating crews were working on sewer lines in the area when they apparently hit a gas line.

 

Also on scene were crews from Black Hills Energy and the Wayne Electric Department. A State Fire Marshall was also on scene and traffic was being directed by the Wayne Police Department.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

 



Update: As of 1 p.m. Monday afternoon, crews from Black Hills Energy are at the location of the gas leak, working to make the necessary repairs.

