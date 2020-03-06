Home / News / Fire reported south of Wayne

Fire reported south of Wayne

Wed, 06/03/2020 - 3:33pm Sarah Lentz

Wayne Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire 8 1/4 miles south of Wayne off Highway 15 Wednesday afternoon.

Flames from a trash fire spread to surrounding grass, and then to cornstalks under a semi-trailer. Eventually, the fire destroyed the semi-trailer, a box trailer and car trailer located in the area. Wayne Fire Chief Phil Monahan estimates the damage at approximately $10,000.

The call was received just before 3 p.m. and firefighters were on scene until approximately 5 p.m.

The Providence Medical Center ambulance crew also responded to scene. No one was injured in the incident.

