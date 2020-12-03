Firemen’s breakfast cancelled

In light of concerns with the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, the Wayne Volunteer Fire Department has cancelled the Firemen’s Breakfast scheduled for Sunday, March 15. It will not be re-scheduled.

Fire Chief Phil Monahan said that among the concerns was the fact that if anyone attending the breakfast would later develop symptoms, members of the department would need to be quarantined and would therefore be unable to respond to emergencies.

Anyone wishing to make a donation, they may do so by sending it to the department at 510 Tomar Drive, Wayne, Neb. 68787.