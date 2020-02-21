First Lego League teams compete in qualifying tournament

Three Wayne First Lego League teams took part in competition at the Columbus Qualifier event on Feb. 8. Two of these teams are moving on to state competition at SAC Museum in Ashland on Feb. 22.

The Unknowns team qualified for state and also won the project award.

The project challenge this year was to select an area in your city that can be improved to serve the citizens in your city. The Unknowns project solution is the WHIRL - Water Heated Insulated Road Loop. Group members want to run pipes that would carry steam under the roads of main intersections and emergency routes. The steam would keep the roads heated just enough that snow and ice would not form on them, keeping the roads clear during the winter.

They noted that "It would be a similar system to what Wayne State College uses to heat their buildings." They suggest using them on main intersections and emergency routes to keep costs down to start with. The pipes are looped so that the cooling steam (water) would return to the boilers to be heated again and sent back through.

The Unknowns team consists of members Colby Raulston, Brennan Brunken, Boden Dobbins, Maddox Ziska, Jenner Dorey, Ethan Samuelson, Aidan Bohnert, Caleb Carroll and Caleb Raulston. Coaches are Leslie Ziska and Megan Raulston.

This was the last year of competition for the Boomers team because they are all aging out of First Lego League. In the six years that the team has been together, they have won a regional robot design award, a regional Global Innovation Award, and been to the state competition twice where they won a Core Values Award.

The S.N.A.C.K.S. project idea for the First Lego League City Shaper challenge was to update a city of Wayne Park to be fully ADA accessible.

Team members looked at the price comparison of updating an existing park or building a new park to meet these standards. They also came up with a survey to get the community’s feedback. Over 85 percent of people surveyed agreed the city needs a fully accessible park.

After meeting with the City of Wayne Park and Recreation Department, the youth found out the city had already started updating Bressler Park and had money set aside for more improvements this year. The students also gave their feedback on equipment that they found through Little Tikes that meets ADA requirements and were able to assist in picking a handicap-accessible ground spinner.

S.N.A.C.K.S. team members include Abi Hawthorne, Carlyle Young, Dean Young and Arianna Mulhair. Coaches are Ashley Mulhair and Amanda Hawthorne.