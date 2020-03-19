Flower Cellar spreading joy with March Gladness event

March Madness may skip a year, but March Gladness is still on at Wayne's Flower Cellar. Owner Greta Smith said there's never been a better time to send flowers.

March Gladness allows people or organizations to send flowers to people to "bring light, smiles, joy and comfort." For $25, The Flower Cellar will create a bouquet and deliver it with no extra charge with in Wayne's city limit. If someone purchases four bouquets, The Flower Cellar will match that, allowing more color to go out into the community.

"It's time for spring," Smith said. "It's time for some gladness and joy some smiles some color, instead of brown and white."

March Gladness began before precautions were taken for COVID-19 and Smith decided she wasn't going to call it off. Luckily, while delivering the flower and gift shop is taking precautions and are still able to deliver to places like Wayne Countryview and Brookdale.

"There's actually been quite a few studies done about the power of flowers, and how they make you feel and help you de-stress," Smith said. "Winter is long around here and we decided that it would be fun to be able to double the number (of bouquets) going out."

For bouquet buyers who would like to participate in March Gladness, orders can be called in and paid for over the phone for those who don't want to stop in to the Main Street store.

Smith even has a running list of people flowers can go to if purchasers don't have anyone specifically to send it to.

"If you end up getting eight and you just have two people that you really want to go with you can say, 'the other six, send them to whoever you want,'" Smith said.

Orders need to be in to The Flower Cellar by Friday, March 27 for them to get to the right places by the end of March. To order or for questions, call The Flower Cellar at (402) 375-3747 or find them on Facebook.