Former Pilger man escapes from area Thurston County jail

A former Pilger man escaped from the Thurston County jail in Pender on Sunday afternoon (March 1) and should be considered dangerous.

Cody Murphree, 26, who is 5’ 10" tall and weighs 140 lbs., escaped about 1 p.m. wearing a white thermal top and shorts.

Murphree was observed Sunday afternoon about 2 p.m. northeast of Stanton where he stopped and got gas from a rural residence. He was wearing the clothes he escaped in and driving a stolen 2013 silver Chevy Malibu, license plate number 55 C 722. He is believed to still be in the Norfolk area and should be considered extremely dangerous.

Murphree was charged in connection with the May 26, 2019 robbery of Casey's General Store in Wayne.

Murphree was being held in Thurston County on Stanton and Wayne County charges where he was awaiting sentencing on felony charges that involved being a felon in possession of stolen firearm(s) and armed robbery. Murphree has local ties to both the Pilger and Norfolk area. Anyone with information or observing suspicious behavior should contact their local law enforcement agency.

Murphree has previously served time in prison.