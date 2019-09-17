Fun Run provides exercise and funds

Students at Wayne Elementary School took to the track on Sept. 17 for the Annual Wayne Elementary Boosters (WEB) Fun Run.

Students spent 20 minutes running, walking or dancing in an effort to increase awareness of the importance of fitness.

The event is also WEB’s biggest fundraiser, with a goal this year of collecting $7,000 to be used for experiences for students, classroom supplies, recess equipment and to show appreciation to staff at the school.