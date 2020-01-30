Future City Team headed to national competition

The Wayne Junior High Future City team won first place in the Nebraska Regionals Competition in Omaha on Jan 15.

The team presenters, Jasara Calhoon, Dillon Hanau and Ceilus Ibarra, will travel to Washington, D.C. and represent Wayne and Nebraska in the Future City National Competition from Feb. 15-19.

In addition to the presenters, Wayne's team of seven students includes Axel Chavez Medina, Andrea Olivares-Casillas, Summer Palu, and competition alternate Nina Hammer. The team is coached by Sonya Tompkins, along with high school mentors, James Tompkins, Abby Wieseler and Leanne Westphal. Jill Broderson served as the professional mentor.

Future City is a project-based program for junior high students which provides them with the opportunity to solve future city problems using the engineering design process.

The challenge this year for Future City teams was to create a city at least 100 years in the future that has a resilient, safe drinking water supply. The team researched locations around the world that had unsafe or diminishing drinking water supplies and chose Mexico as the location for their Future City, Ciudad de Oportunidad (City of Opportunity).

Find out how the students took the top prize in the Jan. 30 edition of The Wayne Herald.