Gardner Foundation donates $1.8 million to Wayne State for student support

Wayne Sate College announced that the Gardner Foundation presented the college with a $1.8 million donation, the largest single scholarship gift in the college's history.

The donation was announced during the annual scholarship luncheon, hosted by the Wayne State Foundation, on Oct. 3.

The $1.8 million gift includes $300,000 in one-time money for the conversion of the college's Natatorium into an Indoor Athletic Complex, and $1.5 million for scholarships. The athletic scholarship fund will receive $925,000, athletic operations will receive $150,000 and academic scholarships will receive $425,000.

"Wayne State has always been near and dear to our family," said Leslie Bebee of the Gardner Foundaiton. "We are pleased we can be in a position to provide students with an opportunity to earn an education. Scholarships can make the difference in whether they go to college or not and if they choose Wayne State."

"The Gardner Foundation's gift is profoundly transformational for Wayne State," said Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State. "This generous donation will make a tremendous difference in the lives of our students, many of whom would not be able to attend college without financial assistance. Scholarships are an important component of the many gateways of poportunity that change the lives of our students and I cannot thank Leslie, Kirk and David enough for their support of Wayne State. This lead gift will provide momentum as we work to enhance support for our students."