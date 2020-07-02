Girl Scout Cookie season launches with new packaging

On Feb. 7, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska will launch the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season, when Girl Scouts become entrepreneurs and earn money to power leadership opportunities, adventures and community service projects. This season, Girl Scouts created a sweet new way to celebrate young female leaders: refreshed packaging reflecting the amazing experiences cookie earnings make possible for girls.

The new packaging, with the same great taste, emphasizes what the Girl Scout Cookie Program is all about. Updated images feature Girl Scouts enjoying activities from adventure-packed camping and canoeing, to exploring space science and designing robots, to improving their communities. The fun, new packages are still the same size and contain the same number of delicious cookies.

The cookie program also teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they learn essential skills like money management, public speaking, and decision making, which set them up for a lifetime of success. Nine in ten Girl Scouts say the cookie program has built their entrepreneurship skills—so every cookie purchase is an investment in the world-changing business leaders of tomorrow. What’s more, 100 percent of net revenue from cookie sales stays local to power amazing experiences and leadership opportunities for girls across Nebraska.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program is about much more than that once-a-year opportunity to purchase Girl Scout Cookies,” said Fran Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska. “Girls gain new entrepreneurship, financial literacy and leadership skills by running their own cookie businesses. Each cookie purchase is an investment in your community and Nebraska’s future leaders.”

And with one of two lemon cookies available nationwide this year, Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska is celebrating the Lemonades cookie, savory slices of shortbread with lemon-flavored icing. Girl Scouts also are welcoming back last year’s new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie and saying farewell to the Thanks-A-Lot cookie, which will be retired after this season.

The remainder of the 2020 Girl Scout Cookie line-up includes Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S’mores and Shortbread. All the classic cookie varieties are still $4 per package. Specialty gluten-free cookies are $5 per package. Cookies will be sold through March 15.

Wayne’s Girl Scouts begin selling Friday, Feb. 7 and have plans to set up tables in various public spaces to make buying cookies even easier.